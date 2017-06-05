Luke Bryan Details 2017 Farm Tour
Luke Bryan's ninth annual Farm Tour will kick off September 28th, bringing the country chart-topper to a half-dozen farming communities across the American Midwest. Opening act Jon Pardi is on deck for all six dates, with additional support to be announced in the coming months.
