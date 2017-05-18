FHP: Significant pot bust made following traffic stop
According to a FHP news release, a trooper was on routine patrol on State Road 390 in Bay County when a traffic stop was conducted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pier park Wal-Mart
|Thu
|Keep in it real
|38
|Get To Work
|Thu
|For ME
|1
|The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Brog David Mohels
|9
|Water
|May 17
|Neecywool
|1
|Need a girl for a sexy couple (Aug '16)
|May 17
|mrtruth
|9
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|May 16
|local
|884
|Panama Beach in first week of August.
|May 15
|LocalStdboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC