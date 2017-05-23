County jobless rate continues fall

After three consecutive months of moving in the wrong direction, the county's unemployment rate has now fallen three consecutive months. In April, the county unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, down from 4.4 percent from February and 5.4 percent in January.

