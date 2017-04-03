WCSO arrests 1 for meth, outstanding molestation warrant
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a Panama City man after deputies found a “loaded” syringe containing methamphetamine in the man's backpack. Deputy Dakota Jarvis conducted a traffic stop on State Road 77 shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.
