WCSO arrests 1 for meth, outstanding molestation warrant

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a Panama City man after deputies found a “loaded” syringe containing methamphetamine in the man's backpack. Deputy Dakota Jarvis conducted a traffic stop on State Road 77 shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

