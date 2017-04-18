Vernon Rec Dept. hosts a Poker Runa
Vernon's Recreation Department hosted its inaugural Poker Run event Saturday. Rec Board President Brook Warriner and Rec Director Eddie Goff say the event is just one of several fresh ideas they hope will help rally support for Vernon's young athletes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
