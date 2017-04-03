US-built TSHD Magdalen Launched
Trailing suction hopper dredger Magdalen was launched on March 31, 2017 at Eastern Shipbuilding Group's Allanton facility in Panama City, Fla. The dredger is being constructed for the U.S.'s second largest dredging contractor, Weeks Marine Inc. Having already been earmarked for a project at the end of this year, the TSHD is expected to have a significant impact when it enters the U.S. dredging market.
