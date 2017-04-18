Triumph negotiations near finish line

Triumph negotiations near finish line

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A bill that was supposed to funnel $300 million to Northwest Florida in the first payment of Triumph Gulf Coast oil spill damages is in jeopardy of not passing, as a last-minute, heated dispute over whether the funds could be spent on economic incentive payments to companies plays out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
O'Reilly fired 24 min BlownPiston 5
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) 29 min BlownPiston 883
The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13) 23 hr horky himmler 7
News Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08) Sat Slice 278
Frog Johnson and Zackowski murder trials (Apr '15) Fri Panamaed 37
Why dont Black People tip! Apr 17 are you blind 3
Tonya Mullins Case LEO/Media Cover-up (Jul '11) Apr 17 Mall Cop 294
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC