Pulse lesson: Deregulating trauma care could put lives in danger
There are vivid flashes of memory, faces, smells and sounds that flood their veins every time members of the trauma and emergency team at Orlando Regional Medical Center recall the events of June 12, 2016, when three blocks down the street, at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, an endless stream of bullets changed history forever. There are vivid flashes of memory, faces, smells and sounds that flood their veins every time members of the trauma and emergency team at Orlando Regional Medical Center recall the events of June 12, 2016, when three blocks down the street, at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, an endless stream of bullets changed history forever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O'Reilly fired
|2 hr
|Keep in it real
|2
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|11 hr
|local
|880
|Why dont Black People tip!
|Mon
|are you blind
|3
|Tonya Mullins Case LEO/Media Cover-up (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Mall Cop
|294
|Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Mall Cop
|223
|Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Mall Cop
|273
|Tattoo Dave
|Apr 14
|Jfkdkndjfbf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC