Pulse lesson: Deregulating trauma care could put lives in danger

There are vivid flashes of memory, faces, smells and sounds that flood their veins every time members of the trauma and emergency team at Orlando Regional Medical Center recall the events of June 12, 2016, when three blocks down the street, at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, an endless stream of bullets changed history forever. There are vivid flashes of memory, faces, smells and sounds that flood their veins every time members of the trauma and emergency team at Orlando Regional Medical Center recall the events of June 12, 2016, when three blocks down the street, at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, an endless stream of bullets changed history forever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.