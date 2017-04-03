Panama City man wins $1 million on sc...

Panama City man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that Zebulun Johnson-Barnes, 43, of Panama City, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 World Class Cash Scratch-Off game.

Panama City, FL

