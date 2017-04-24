NW Florida man killed in single-vehicle crash
According to a FHP news release, Viswanathan Chandrasekara, 29, of Panama City, was traveling north on County Road 2397 near Old Allanton Road in Bay County when he lost control of his 2008 Audi at 5:16 p.m. After the Audi traveled onto the east shoulder of C.R. 2397, the vehicle struck a concrete culvert and went airborne before coming to a final ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont Black People tip!
|1 hr
|Localstdboy
|10
|chinese overtime
|3 hr
|Quit Your Whining
|2
|Pier park Wal-Mart
|18 hr
|Bud Good
|16
|Photographer
|23 hr
|Shutterbug
|2
|Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Cabbage
|227
|Window Tint
|Thu
|Local
|7
|Doctor for chronic pain in Panama City (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|Rainy
|45
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC