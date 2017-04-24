NW Florida man killed in single-vehic...

NW Florida man killed in single-vehicle crash

22 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

According to a FHP news release, Viswanathan Chandrasekara, 29, of Panama City, was traveling north on County Road 2397 near Old Allanton Road in Bay County when he lost control of his 2008 Audi at 5:16 p.m. After the Audi traveled onto the east shoulder of C.R. 2397, the vehicle struck a concrete culvert and went airborne before coming to a final ... (more)

