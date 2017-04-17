Mama June's Amazing Weight Loss Transformation: A Timeline
Mama June Shannon shocked the world this year with her astounding body transformation , after dropping down from 460 pounds to a super-skinny size 4 in just a few months. But the journey was a difficult one, filled with emotional turmoil and painstaking surgical procedures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Window Tint
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Why dont Black People tip!
|18 hr
|are you blind
|3
|Tonya Mullins Case LEO/Media Cover-up (Jul '11)
|20 hr
|Mall Cop
|294
|Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14)
|20 hr
|Mall Cop
|223
|Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|Mall Cop
|273
|Pier park Wal-Mart
|Sun
|No lie
|6
|Is there any Nude Beaches in Panama City? (Jun '13)
|Apr 15
|Sims
|19
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC