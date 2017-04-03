Louisville teen attacked by shark in Destin, FL
A 17-year-old girl from Louisville reportedly was bitten by a shark Sunday while visiting Destin, Florida with her high school softball team. The Northwest Florida Daily News first reported the incident .
