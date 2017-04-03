Louisville teen attacked by shark in ...

Louisville teen attacked by shark in Destin, FL

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A 17-year-old girl from Louisville reportedly was bitten by a shark Sunday while visiting Destin, Florida with her high school softball team. The Northwest Florida Daily News first reported the incident .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Spring Break 7 hr Keep in it real 48
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) Wed Spun Bearing 873
News Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08) Wed Mall Cop 266
Why all the black people? (Apr '16) Wed Ask why not 41
Spring Break Thugs (Mar '11) Tue Keep in it real 107
Free stuff do in Panama City Beach FL Tue Keep in it real 14
White Western Men's Club Runs Panama City (Nov '09) Apr 2 Panamaed 624
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Bay County was issued at April 06 at 3:02AM EDT

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC