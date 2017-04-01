Lots of millennials blew student loan money on spring break 0:0
When Dan, a 23-year-old graduate student, was making spring- break plans last year, he didn't let unemployment stop him from taking a weeklong jaunt to Puerto Rico. After all, he had money on hand - his student loan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spring Break
|2 hr
|Keep in it real
|48
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|Spun Bearing
|873
|Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08)
|21 hr
|Mall Cop
|266
|Why all the black people? (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Ask why not
|41
|Spring Break Thugs (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Keep in it real
|107
|Free stuff do in Panama City Beach FL
|Tue
|Keep in it real
|14
|White Western Men's Club Runs Panama City (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|Panamaed
|624
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC