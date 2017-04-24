Fourteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission
The Fourteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission, pursuant to a request from Gov. Rick Scott, and through Chairman Waylon Graham, announced the process concerning the taking and reviewing of applications from members of The Florida Bar who are interested in applying for the vacancy recently created when Circuit Judge Hentz McClellan of Panama City announced his upcoming retirement. All those interested in applying for this vacancy should complete the appropriate application that may be downloaded from The Florida Bar's website or the Governor's website.
