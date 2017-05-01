Former Air Force fire chief sentenced to 14 months for fraud

The former chief of fire service for the U.S. Air Force received 14 months in federal prison for mishandling a defense contract and stealing more than $100,000 raised for charity and using it for gambling, vacations and to pay off credit cards, according to the U.S. attorney's office. On Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Milwaukee sentenced James E. Podolske Jr., 59, of Panama City, Fla., and him to pay a $5,000 fine and almost $50,000 in restitution to the charities, according to court records.

