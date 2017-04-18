Florida man arrested after stealing neighbor's underwear
A Florida Panhandle man has been arrested after authorities say he broke into a woman's home and car to leave underwear he wanted her to wear. The victim told Bay County Sheriff's officials she found the underwear along with hand written notes.
