Fiancee waits 32 years for...
Forty years ago, David Monroe Goodwin and five others, including his brother, met in Tallahassee to hatch a plan to bring 20 tons of marijuana into Panama City. The scheme was part of an FBI sting to catch a reputed big-time drug smuggler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Cabbage
|227
|Pier park Wal-Mart
|Thu
|Local
|12
|Window Tint
|Thu
|Local
|7
|Why dont Black People tip!
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|8
|chinese overtime
|Apr 25
|bend over
|1
|Photographer
|Apr 24
|Layla21
|1
|Doctor for chronic pain in Panama City (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|Rainy
|45
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC