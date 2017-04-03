Culvera s opens Miramar Beach restaurant

Culvera s opens Miramar Beach restaurant

With locations in Navarre and Panama City, the fast casual restaurant, which opened on March 13 in Miramar Beach, has inside seating for 130 people, a drive through and an outside eating area. The Wisconsin-based fast food chain also has a meeting room where business meetings, parties or any kind of special event can be held, free of charge.

