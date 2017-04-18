CRC Announces Public Hearing at Gulf ...

CRC Announces Public Hearing at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City

The Constitution Revision Commission invites all interested Floridians to participate in a public hearing at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City on Wednesday, May 3 beginning at 4:00 PM Central Time . Members of the media wishing to attend are asked to bring their press credentials.

