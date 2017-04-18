CRC Announces Public Hearing at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City
The Constitution Revision Commission invites all interested Floridians to participate in a public hearing at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City on Wednesday, May 3 beginning at 4:00 PM Central Time . Members of the media wishing to attend are asked to bring their press credentials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Zionist scams
|881
|The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|horky himmler
|7
|Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08)
|6 hr
|Slice
|278
|Frog Johnson and Zackowski murder trials (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|Panamaed
|37
|O'Reilly fired
|Thu
|march82
|4
|Why dont Black People tip!
|Apr 17
|are you blind
|3
|Tonya Mullins Case LEO/Media Cover-up (Jul '11)
|Apr 17
|Mall Cop
|294
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC