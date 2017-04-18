ABL Management to Pay $35,000 to Settle Retaliation Lawsuit with EEOC

ABL Management, Inc., a Baton Rouge, La.-based food management company, will pay $35,000 and furnish other relief to settle a retaliatory discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the agency announced yesterday. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, ABL assigned employee Duane Gatson to serve as a kitchen supervisor at the Bay County Jail Facility in Panama City, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.