ABL Management to Pay $35,000 to Settle Retaliation Lawsuit with EEOC

Tuesday Apr 11

ABL Management, Inc., a Baton Rouge, La.-based food management company, will pay $35,000 and furnish other relief to settle a retaliatory discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the agency announced yesterday. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, ABL assigned employee Duane Gatson to serve as a kitchen supervisor at the Bay County Jail Facility in Panama City, Fla.

