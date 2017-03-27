WWLY/Panama City, FL Launches As 'Country Legends Wild Willie'
MAGIC BROADCASTING Rhythmic Oldies WVVE/PANAMA CITY, FL has flipped to Country with shiny new WWLY call letters, branding as "WILD WILLIE 100.1," and airing WESTWOOD ONE's REAL COUNTRY LEGENDS format. The move follows three days of stunting with CHRISTMAS music, using the "SANTA FM" moniker.
