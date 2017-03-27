Walton County Legislative Delegation hears from local officials and residents

By DOTTY NIST Walton County's legislative delegation recently received comments and requests for assistance on many fronts, ranging from the environment to infrastructure to children and seniors. On Feb. 27, local officials and citizens alike got their chance to address their representatives in the Florida Legislature, State Representative Brad Drake and State Senator George Gainer , at a public meeting at South Walton High School.

