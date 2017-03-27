United Way to hold annual meeting and awards ceremony
United Way of Northwest Florida will celebrate the successful 2016 Community Campaign. The breakfast will be held at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at FSU Panama City in the Holley Academic Center, located at 4750 Collegiate Drive.
