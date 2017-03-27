United Way to hold annual meeting and...

United Way to hold annual meeting and awards ceremony

United Way of Northwest Florida will celebrate the successful 2016 Community Campaign. The breakfast will be held at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at FSU Panama City in the Holley Academic Center, located at 4750 Collegiate Drive.

