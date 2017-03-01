Unconstitutional? Gainer-backed bill ...

Unconstitutional? Gainer-backed bill targets protesters

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

State Sen. George Gainer has stirred up a hornet's nest of controversy by filing a bill that would make it a crime for people to obstruct traffic during a protest or demonstration if they don't have a permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) 8 min Panamaed 31
Club La Vela (Aug '16) 14 hr Really 6
Frog Johnson and Zackowski murder trials (Apr '15) 23 hr Panamaed 32
dixie mafia (Sep '09) Mar 3 Panamaed 19
News Spring breakers arrested for taunting gator (Mar '11) Mar 2 beachie Gorka 61
The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13) Mar 2 corp crime report 5
Price for Live Crayfish Feb 28 Jason 3
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Bay County was issued at March 06 at 3:58AM EST

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,349,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC