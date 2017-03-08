The first Cuba tourism boom is over. Here comes the next wave: cruises

Gov. Rick Scott and other top Florida Republicans frequently complain about government spending, but they have quietly spent more than $237 million on private lawyers to advance and defend their agendas, an Associated Press investigation has found . Attorney General Pam Bondi oversees a budget of $309 million a year that helps pay for 450 state lawyers, but all that in-house legal firepower hasn't stopped state leaders from hiring private attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.