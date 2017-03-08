The first Cuba tourism boom is over. Here comes the next wave: cruises
Gov. Rick Scott and other top Florida Republicans frequently complain about government spending, but they have quietly spent more than $237 million on private lawyers to advance and defend their agendas, an Associated Press investigation has found . Attorney General Pam Bondi oversees a budget of $309 million a year that helps pay for 450 state lawyers, but all that in-house legal firepower hasn't stopped state leaders from hiring private attorneys.
|Weird 14 mins ago 5:13 a.m.Residents angry abou...
|9 min
|Panamaed
|11
|Spring Break
|19 hr
|wayne
|1
|Frog Johnson and Zackowski murder trials (Apr '15)
|23 hr
|Panamaed
|33
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Jim
|8
|Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08)
|Mar 10
|Death comes
|262
|Saltys
|Mar 8
|LocalYocal
|2
|Club La Vela (Aug '16)
|Mar 6
|Localstdboy
|7
