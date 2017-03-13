Phenix City prayer breakfast set for ...

Phenix City prayer breakfast set for Thursday

Wednesday Mar 8

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the Lee-Russell Ministerial Association will host the fourth annual Mayor's Unity in Prayer Breakfast Thursday at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center in Phenix City. The breakfast begins at 7 a.m., followed by the program.

