Phenix City prayer breakfast set for Thursday
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the Lee-Russell Ministerial Association will host the fourth annual Mayor's Unity in Prayer Breakfast Thursday at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center in Phenix City. The breakfast begins at 7 a.m., followed by the program.
