Phenix City mayora s prayer breakfast calls for unity in time of divide

In a time when Pastor Isaac Hudson proclaimed that we are "living in a new reality where lies are now known as alternative facts," more that 150 city leaders and ministers from churches throughout the community gathered in Phenix City Thursday morning for Mayor Eddie Lowe's annual unity prayer breakfast. "We live here, we love here, we work here, we share here and we give our best here," said Hudson, pastor of Nichols Chapel AME Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.