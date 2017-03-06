Man gets 30 years for fatally smothering child Updated at
A Bay County man who kept secret what caused the death of his girlfriend's infant child for nine years has been sentenced to three decades in prison, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saltys
|2 hr
|LocalYocal
|2
|Club La Vela (Aug '16)
|Mon
|Localstdboy
|7
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Panamaed
|31
|Frog Johnson and Zackowski murder trials (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Panamaed
|32
|dixie mafia (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|Panamaed
|19
|Spring breakers arrested for taunting gator (Mar '11)
|Mar 2
|beachie Gorka
|61
|The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13)
|Mar 2
|corp crime report
|5
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC