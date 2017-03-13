Man accused of kicking over stroller containing 10-month old Updated at
A Bay County man has been arrested after he allegedly kicked over a stroller containing a 10-month-old child, according to arrest reports. The Panama City Police Department reported Byrd was in an argument with the child's mother and that as he attempted to attack her, he turned toward the stroller and intentionally kicked it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awesome God
|28 min
|LocalStdBoy
|4
|Free stuff do in Panama City Beach FL
|10 hr
|LocalStdBoy
|12
|Place to take kids
|11 hr
|Sam
|1
|dirty cops (Apr '12)
|19 hr
|Stop dirty cops
|13
|Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14)
|23 hr
|None
|208
|See dophins in ocean
|Wed
|Sam
|1
|Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|263
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC