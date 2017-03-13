Man accused of kicking over stroller ...

Man accused of kicking over stroller containing 10-month old Updated at

38 min ago Read more: Walton Sun

A Bay County man has been arrested after he allegedly kicked over a stroller containing a 10-month-old child, according to arrest reports. The Panama City Police Department reported Byrd was in an argument with the child's mother and that as he attempted to attack her, he turned toward the stroller and intentionally kicked it.

