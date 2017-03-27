Investigation continues in pedestrian fatality involving police officer
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash after a Panama City Police Department officer ran over a pedestrian Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|local
|870
|Spring Break Thugs (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Chippy MacChipface
|106
|Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14)
|16 hr
|watching
|222
|Stay away!
|20 hr
|Keep in it real
|4
|Spring Break
|20 hr
|Keep in it real
|39
|Awesome God
|Thu
|LocalStdBoy
|15
|Why all the black people? (Apr '16)
|Wed
|West 11th
|39
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC