Investigation continues in pedestrian...

Investigation continues in pedestrian fatality involving police officer

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash after a Panama City Police Department officer ran over a pedestrian Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) 1 hr local 870
Spring Break Thugs (Mar '11) 2 hr Chippy MacChipface 106
Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14) 16 hr watching 222
Stay away! 20 hr Keep in it real 4
Spring Break 20 hr Keep in it real 39
Awesome God Thu LocalStdBoy 15
Why all the black people? (Apr '16) Wed West 11th 39
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Bay County was issued at March 31 at 11:00AM EDT

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC