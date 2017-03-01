Hurricane Watch Net Pioneer Don Kay, K0IND, SK
Hurricane Watch Net pioneer Donald J. "Don" Kay, K0IND, of Panama City, Florida, died on March 1. He was 89. "Don was a great friend and Elmer," said HWN Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV. "I cherish the times we talked on the air as well as my visits to his home."
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club La Vela (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Localstdboy
|7
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Panamaed
|31
|Frog Johnson and Zackowski murder trials (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Panamaed
|32
|dixie mafia (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|Panamaed
|19
|Spring breakers arrested for taunting gator (Mar '11)
|Mar 2
|beachie Gorka
|61
|The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13)
|Mar 2
|corp crime report
|5
|Price for Live Crayfish
|Feb 28
|Jason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC