Hurricane Watch Net Pioneer Don Kay, K0IND, SK

Hurricane Watch Net pioneer Donald J. "Don" Kay, K0IND, of Panama City, Florida, died on March 1. He was 89. "Don was a great friend and Elmer," said HWN Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV. "I cherish the times we talked on the air as well as my visits to his home."

