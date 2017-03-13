Florida man sentenced to life in prison for killing son

'When my eight-month-old came in too, then I knew it was over': Professor whose BBC interview became an internet sensation after it was interrupted by his young children breaks his silence to tell of his horror as it unfolded Claim that 24 million will lose health insurance comes from 'consistently wrong' Congressional scorekeeper - and president still wants it for all says White House Father pimped out his own daughter, 16, at truck stops after telling her she might as well become a prostitute when he learned she'd had sex EXCLUSIVE: It's a real life FEUD! 30 years after Bette Davis' death her born-again Christian daughter claims her famous mother practiced witchcraft and put a 'demonic' curse on her enemies and family Florida dad is sentenced to life in prison for killing two-month-old son by stuffing a sock in his mouth to stop him from crying The blizzard that WASN'T: Dangerous ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.