Florida dad sentenced to life for kil...

Florida dad sentenced to life for killing infant son by stuffing sock in his mouth

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Boston Herald

A Florida man who was accused of killing his 2-month-old son by stuffing a sock in his mouth will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera, 27, had initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges, but changed his plea to no contest on Monday, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

