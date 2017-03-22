Florida dad sentenced to life for killing infant son by stuffing sock in his mouth
A Florida man who was accused of killing his 2-month-old son by stuffing a sock in his mouth will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera, 27, had initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges, but changed his plea to no contest on Monday, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spring Break
|51 min
|Keep in it real
|27
|Man accused of kicking over stroller containing...
|1 hr
|clash19
|1
|Dale Franklin Gill AKA Kanoa Gill AKA Takedownman
|3 hr
|clash19
|1
|Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Yep
|216
|Spring breakers arrested for taunting gator (Mar '11)
|Mar 19
|LocalStdboy
|62
|Awesome God
|Mar 18
|LocalStdboy
|11
|Heroin
|Mar 18
|Cabbage
|7
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC