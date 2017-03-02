Baldwin Risk Partners Partners with A...

Baldwin Risk Partners Partners with Affordable Home Insurance of Florida

Wednesday Mar 1

Baldwin Risk Partners , a Tampa, Fla.-based insurance distribution holding company, has partenred with Affordable Home Insurance Inc. a Miramar Beach, Fla.-based insurance agency. AHI offers insurance products to individuals and local businesses, with 16 insurance professionals located in Miramar Beach and Panama City, Fla.

