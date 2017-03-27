An Elaborately Decorated Art Car With a Unicorn Head and Horn Leading the Way in Destin, Florida

While out shopping one day, Char Rohrer , a realtor in Destin, Florida , came across an amazingly elaborate art car that had a rainbow-painted unicorn head and horn on top that appeared to be leading the way. Upon doing more research, Rohrer found that Paulette Perlman , the owner of this unique vehicle, is an artist who runs the The UnReal ARTists Gallery in Panama City, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.