An Elaborately Decorated Art Car With a Unicorn Head and Horn Leading the Way in Destin, Florida
While out shopping one day, Char Rohrer , a realtor in Destin, Florida , came across an amazingly elaborate art car that had a rainbow-painted unicorn head and horn on top that appeared to be leading the way. Upon doing more research, Rohrer found that Paulette Perlman , the owner of this unique vehicle, is an artist who runs the The UnReal ARTists Gallery in Panama City, Florida.
