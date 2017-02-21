Walton County's legislative delegation to hear from public on Feb. 27
By DOTTY NIST State Representative Brad Drake and State Senator George Gainer have scheduled a public meeting to hear from their Walton County constituents. The meeting is to take place at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the South Walton Annex.
