Walton County's legislative delegation to hear from public on Feb. 27

Monday Feb 13 Read more: De Funiak Springs Herald-Breeze

By DOTTY NIST State Representative Brad Drake and State Senator George Gainer have scheduled a public meeting to hear from their Walton County constituents. The meeting is to take place at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the South Walton Annex.

