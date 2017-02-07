Walking for a cause

Walking for a cause

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington County News

CHIPLEY – Whether they're watching a loved one struggle or fighting a battle of their own, addiction is something many deal with - but most fight it behind closed doors. Jim Downs - known as "Big Jim" around the Panama City Rescue Mission where he spent the last year getting sober - is taking a cross country walk to change the way addiction is seen and dealt with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to the area 23 hr Eyeswideopen 11
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) Mon Panamaed 27
Hey Hess, what happened to Tonya Mullins? (Aug '11) Sun Panamaed 92
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) Sun Ubiquitousness 864
internet serv Feb 2 pc bound 6
Uber Feb 1 bubba 3
Who Doesn't Love Bacon?! (Apr '16) Jan '17 What the he11 11
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Bay County was issued at February 07 at 5:50PM EST

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,113 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC