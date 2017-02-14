Two CF-18s prepared to land at closed airport but were warned off by air traffic controllers
Two CF-18 fighter jets were preparing for a landing at a Florida airport that closed seven years ago but were warned off by air traffic controllers the facility no longer had a functioning runway. The jets, from Cold Lake, Alta., were in Florida for a training exercise and had planned to land Tuesday at Tyndall Air Force Base just outside Panama City, Fla.
