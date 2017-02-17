Three killed in weekend accidents
The crashes spanned the region from Gulf County to Panama City and resulted in the deaths of a motorcyclist, a bicyclist and a 14-year-old pedestrian. The first occurred about 5 p.m. Friday, when an Illinois motorcyclist was critically injured in Panama City Beach in a single-vehicle crash.
