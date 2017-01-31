Teen gets 50 years for fatally shooting younger sister
A Florida Panhandle teen has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his 10-year-old sister. The Panama City News Herald reports that the 16-year-old boy was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder.
