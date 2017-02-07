Teen charged with stealing school bus
The Panama City News Herald reports that the 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night in the Bay Haven Charter Academy bus. Lynn Haven police say an officer first spotted the bus on a county road traveling 10 mph below the speed limit.
