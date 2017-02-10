Navy eyes hagfish slime in search to ...

Navy eyes hagfish slime in search to replace petroleum-based products like Kevlar

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Stars and Stripes

The bottom-dwelling hagfish is commonly referred to as a slime eel because it looks like an eel and produces a slimy substance that quickly expands in water to enable it to escape from predators by clogging up their attacker's gills. Its researchers believe that, by reproducing the slime, they one day could replace synthetic products derived from petroleum, such as Kevlar that's used in bulletproof vests.

