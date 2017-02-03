Kenneth S. Tucker Updated at
MSgt Kenneth Stanley Tucker USAF Ret., 91, of Lynn Haven, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 in the care of Covenant Hospice, Bay Medical Center, Panama City, surrounded by family and friends.
