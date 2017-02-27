Gainer questions House motives on Triumph bill
An amendment to a proposed Florida House bill would eliminate one aspect of oversight for the Triumph Gulf Coast board selected to allocate Northwest Florida's share of BP funds. But the same amendment, put forth by Jay Trumbull, the chairman of the House Select Committee on Triumph Gulf Coast, would allow the board “to provide grants to Visit Florida to promote tourism.” That's the same Visit Florida that House Speaker Richard Corcoran has spent the last few weeks threatening to eliminate, and he's received key support in achieving that goal from Trumbull, R-Panama City.
