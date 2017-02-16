Fla. representative promotes jobs program for veterans
While he was on the campaign trail, U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn heard from several veteran-owned small business, specifically defense contractors, that the federal government wasn't doing enough for them. Dunn, a Republican from Panama City, sent President Donald Trump a letter Jan. 27, urging him to increase award goals for veteran contractors set by statute and previous administrations.
