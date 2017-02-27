FDEP working to close Coyote Land Co. landfills
For years residents living close to Coyote Land Co. landfills owned by Cinco Bayou businessman William "Todd" Schweizer complained about his seeming lack of concern for their health and well being.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price for Live Crayfish
|6 hr
|Jason
|3
|Heroin
|14 hr
|snarky anarchy
|6
|Sarah's Rentals... STAY AWAY!!! (May '12)
|Mon
|grant01
|10
|Spring breakers arrested for taunting gator (Mar '11)
|Mon
|Local
|60
|Club La Vela (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|wayne
|4
|The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13)
|Feb 23
|ZIONISM IS RACISM
|4
|JessKehl cut deal with dea
|Feb 22
|Hannibaljkane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC