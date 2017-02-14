Bomb squad on scene; object appears t...

Bomb squad on scene; object appears to be pressure cooker

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Walton Sun

The Bay County Sheriff's Office bomb squad has arrived and is working on what appears to be a pressure cooker left under an oak tree in the parking lot. The McDonalds at 895 Harbor Boulevard has been evacuated as a precaution, as authorities wait for a bomb squad out of Panama City to arrive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panamacitybeach spring break is dead (Mar '16) 4 hr Cabbage 15
News Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08) 17 hr Cjay81 259
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) Feb 11 Cabbage 866
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) Feb 9 Panamaed 29
Looking Feb 7 angie-rene 2
New to the area Feb 6 Eyeswideopen 11
Hey Hess, what happened to Tonya Mullins? (Aug '11) Feb 5 Panamaed 92
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC