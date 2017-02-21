Bay County man arrested after traffic stop
A Bay County man is facing multiple charges after attempting to elude a traffic enforcement detail by a Washington County deputy. According to reports, Shane Raisback, 39, of Everette Avenue in Panama City ignored a deputy's emergency lights and siren when the deputy attempted to pull Raisback over for a broken tail light in the Sunny Hills area shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 18. The deputy pursued Raisback for a short time before the suspect exited the vehicle to flee on foot.
Read more at Washington County News.
