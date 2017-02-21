Bay County man arrested after traffic...

Bay County man arrested after traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Washington County News

A Bay County man is facing multiple charges after attempting to elude a traffic enforcement detail by a Washington County deputy. According to reports, Shane Raisback, 39, of Everette Avenue in Panama City ignored a deputy's emergency lights and siren when the deputy attempted to pull Raisback over for a broken tail light in the Sunny Hills area shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 18. The deputy pursued Raisback for a short time before the suspect exited the vehicle to flee on foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Club La Vela (Aug '16) 2 hr wayne 4
The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13) Thu ZIONISM IS RACISM 4
JessKehl cut deal with dea Feb 22 Hannibaljkane 1
Blue Diamond is CPD run Feb 22 Hannibaljkane 1
Watershed Bar DEA run Feb 22 Hannibaljkane 1
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) Feb 22 Goose 869
Panamaed? (Feb '13) Feb 22 Panamaed 16
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,456 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC