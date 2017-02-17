5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 18
The vote drew outbursts and shouts of "shame on you" from residents at the meeting. In a 9-3 vote, the commissioners sided with the mayor in saying they feared the county could lose federal funding after President Donald Trump threatened to strip it from sanctuary cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Mininger1
|2
|Any other vegans or vegetarians on base?
|11 hr
|Anthony
|1
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|14 hr
|wow
|867
|Panamacitybeach spring break is dead (Mar '16)
|Feb 15
|ThomasA
|17
|Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08)
|Feb 14
|Cjay81
|259
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|Feb 9
|Panamaed
|29
|Looking
|Feb 7
|angie-rene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC