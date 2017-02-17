5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 18

5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 18

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The vote drew outbursts and shouts of "shame on you" from residents at the meeting. In a 9-3 vote, the commissioners sided with the mayor in saying they feared the county could lose federal funding after President Donald Trump threatened to strip it from sanctuary cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WindMark Beach (Jun '15) 7 hr Mininger1 2
Any other vegans or vegetarians on base? 11 hr Anthony 1
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) 14 hr wow 867
Panamacitybeach spring break is dead (Mar '16) Feb 15 ThomasA 17
News Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08) Feb 14 Cjay81 259
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) Feb 9 Panamaed 29
Looking Feb 7 angie-rene 2
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC