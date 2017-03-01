2 injured in shooting with deputies a...

2 injured in shooting with deputies at Florida motel

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Star Tribune

Officials say two people were taken to a hospital following a shooting involving sheriff's deputies at a motel in the Florida Panhandle. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies fired shots Thursday night after coming into contact with an armed man at the Days Inn in Destin, which is west of Panama City, Florida.

